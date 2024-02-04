Bangladesh calls meeting after India gets GI recognition of Tangail saree

Amid protests against the Geographical Indication recognition of Tangail saree as an India-origin product, the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks has called a meeting to discuss the issue.

Besides setting a course of action, the meeting on Sunday will consider lodging a protest against India’s claim, the department’s Assistant Director Md Belal Hossain said on Saturday.

Its Director (Trademarks) Md Zillur Rahman said they could not respond earlier because Friday was the weekend.

“But we’ve called an emergency meeting now. We’ll inform the director general and the secretary after taking necessary steps,” he said.

The controversy ignited when the Indian Ministry of Culture, in a Facebook post on Thursday, asserted that the Tangail saree originated from West Bengal, a claim that contradicts the saree's deep-rooted association with Bangladesh.