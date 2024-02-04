    বাংলা

    Bangladesh calls meeting after India gets GI recognition of Tangail saree

    The government is considering a decision to lodge a protest against India’s claim that the product originates from West Bengal

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 08:28 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 08:28 PM

    Amid protests against the Geographical Indication recognition of Tangail saree as an India-origin product, the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks has called a meeting to discuss the issue.

    Besides setting a course of action, the meeting on Sunday will consider lodging a protest against India’s claim, the department’s Assistant Director Md Belal Hossain said on Saturday.

    Its Director (Trademarks) Md Zillur Rahman said they could not respond earlier because Friday was the weekend.

    “But we’ve called an emergency meeting now. We’ll inform the director general and the secretary after taking necessary steps,” he said.

    The controversy ignited when the Indian Ministry of Culture, in a Facebook post on Thursday, asserted that the Tangail saree originated from West Bengal, a claim that contradicts the saree's deep-rooted association with Bangladesh.

    This assertion came after Nadia, a district in West Bengal, was awarded the GI tag a month earlier for this textile, traditionally known for its distinctive weave and design, attributed to Bangladesh.

    The World Intellectual Property Organization defines Geographical Indications as markers on goods indicating a specific geographical origin, signifying qualities, reputation, or characteristics inherent to that locale.

    A group of citizens on Saturday demonstrated in Tangail against the Geographical Indication tag of handloom sarees native to this central region of Bangladesh, but claimed by India.

    The demonstrators wielding placards demanded urgent government intervention to secure the GI status for Tangail sarees, a matter of national cultural heritage.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladeshis erupt in protest over India’s GI recognition of Tangail saree
    Protest over India’s GI recognition of Tangail saree
    The demonstrators demand immediate steps by the government of Bangladesh to recover the GI recognition for Tangail sarees
    Classes at government primary schools to start at 10am until Jan 31 amid cold wave
    Classes from 10am at govt primary schools
    Large swathes of Bangladesh are experiencing a mild cold wave with temperatures between eight and 10 degrees Celsius
    Ava DuVernay attends the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, January 9, 2024.
    DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste
    The Emmy-winning director's biographical film explores how the experiences of people of colour in America connect to caste systems in India and the Holocaust
    Nine election officials removed for poll irregularities
    9 officials removed for poll irregularities
    The incidents occurred in Satkhira, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Cumilla, and Tangail

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps