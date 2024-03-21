    বাংলা

    India's Reliance refusing Sovcomflot oil shipments after sanctions

    More Indian refiners plan to shun the use of Sovcomflot vessels, which may weigh on India's import of Russian oil and leave Russia with fewer outlets to place its flagship product

    Nidhi Verma, Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 02:16 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 02:16 AM

    India's Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, will not buy Russian oil loaded on tankers operated by shipper Sovcomflot (SCF) after recent US sanctions, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

    The development adds to oil export problems for Russia as its oil firms may face difficulties finding ships to sell surplus oil after recent Ukrainian drone attacks on the state's refineries. Russian companies are already struggling to collect payments for oil exports due to banking restrictions.

    The US has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine two years ago. In February, the US imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot and 14 crude oil tankers involved in Russian oil transportation.Reliance, a large buyer of Russian Urals oil, has requested that the new supplies not be shipped by Sovcomflot-operated tankers, according to the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.Sovcomflot and Reliance representatives didn't respond to Reuters' requests for comment.Meanwhile, more Indian refiners plan to shun the use of Sovcomflot vessels, which may weigh on India's import of Russian oil and leave Russia with fewer outlets to place its flagship product, three sources in India's government and refining sector said.

    Indian refiners, seeking to avoid any backlash from Washington, are being "extra cautious" due to tighter scrutiny of Russian oil deals by banks and US authorities. The refiners want to prevent the involvement of entities that are directly or indirectly sanctioned, the sources said.

    "Our preference is that refiners should not take oil in sanctioned vessels, because of our political and commercial interests and the US sanctions," one of the sources in India's government said. The source added that the government would decide on the entry of the sanctioned vessels or Sovcomflot ships to Indian ports.

    India oil and shipping ministries did not respond to Reuters request for comments.Since October last year, the United States has imposed a raft of sanctions on entities, shippers, traders, and vessels for violating a price cap on Russian oil.One of the refining sources said that India's crude imports from Russian may decline as the number of vessels would be reduced and that could jack up freight costs.

    "SCF actively offer their vessels, but traders are wary of fixing any as buyers and even ports may reject the cargo", one trader in the Russian oil market said, adding that more Sovcomflot vessels were committed for voyages to China now.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hijacking spotlights Bangladeshi vessel's security protocols. Were they enough to stave off Somali pirates?
    Was MV Abdullah adequately equipped to thwart pirates?
    The hijacking of the cargo ship by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean brings the issue of maritime security to the fore
    A view of the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2023.
    OPEC expects share of Indian oil imports to rise again
    The share of oil from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imported by India declined from about 65% in 2022 to 50% last year
    A tanker carrying Russian fuel oil.
    New sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India
    Russia emerged as India's top oil supplier in 2023, when through term deals and spot market purchases, it imported about 1.66 million barrels per day of Russian oil
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, September 4, 2023. Reuters
    Turkish-Russian trade hit by fresh US sanctions threat
    US sanctions aim to reduce the Kremlin's revenue and disrupt its war in Ukraine without choking Russian oil flows to global markets

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp