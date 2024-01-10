Awami League supporter hacked to death in Jhenaidah

An Awami League supporter has been hacked to death near his house at Hamdo Ghoshpara in Jhenaidah town.

The assailants ambushed Barun Kumar Ghosh, 35, dragged him to the place outside a shop in the neighbourhood and amputated a leg in the attack on Tuesday evening, said Mir Abidur, an additional superintendent of police.

He was later taken to the Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital by the locals, where the doctors declared him dead.