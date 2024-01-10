Awami League supporter hacked to death in Jhenaidah

An Awami League supporter has been hacked to death near his house at Hamdo Ghoshpara in Jhenaidah town.
The assailants ambushed Barun Kumar Ghosh, 35, dragged him to the place outside a shop in the neighbourhood and amputated a leg in the attack on Tuesday evening, said Mir Abidur, an additional superintendent of police.
He was later taken to the Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital by the locals, where the doctors declared him dead.
When asked whether the incident was post-election violence, Mir told reporters, “I cannot say whether Barun was actively involved in politics. However, we have started the investigation.”
According to District Awami League Vice-President Abdul Khalek, Barun was the supporter of Tahjeeb Alam Siddiqui, a candidate for the Jhenaidah-2 parliamentary seat.
Kanak Kanti Das, joint general secretary of the ruling party unit, said Barun’s elder brother Arun Kumar Ghosh is a local leader of the Workers Party.
Binoy, a leader of Jhenaidah District Puja Celebration Council who gave a single name, said that the Awami League took out a procession in the town to protest against the murder of Barun.