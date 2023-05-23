Bangladesh frees Islamist leader accused of instigating violence during Modi’s visit, golden jubilee

Harun Izhar, a leader of the radical group Hifazat-e Islam, has been freed on bail two years after his arrest for his alleged links to deadly violence during Bangladesh's golden jubilee celebrations, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.
Deputy Jailer Md Ibrahim said Harun walked free on Monday night after the bail orders reached the prison.
Harun secured bail in all 26 cases against him, said Abdus Sattar, a lawyer for the former education and cultural affairs secretary of Hifazat.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Harun at Jamiatul Ulum Al Islamia Madrasa in Lalkhan Bazar on Apr 28, 2021. He was the assistant director of the madrasa.
His father Mufti Izharul Islam Chowdhury, chief of Bangladesh Nezame Party, is also a director of the madrasa. Mufti Izharul had worked as the Nayeb-e-Amir of Hifazat.
Harun had previously been arrested along with two suspected foreign members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant group, in a raid on a hill behind the madrasa in 2009. They were accused of plotting attacks on the US Embassy and the Indian High Commission.
In 2013, two people died in a blast at the madrasa’s hostel. Police then seized grenades and explosives found in the madrasa.
During Hifazat’s violent protests against Modi’s visit in 2021, at least four people died. In Chattogram, the protesters vandalised and torched government offices.