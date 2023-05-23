Bangladesh frees Islamist leader accused of instigating violence during Modi’s visit, golden jubilee

Harun Izhar, a leader of the radical group Hifazat-e Islam, has been freed on bail two years after his arrest for his alleged links to deadly violence during Bangladesh's golden jubilee celebrations, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Deputy Jailer Md Ibrahim said Harun walked free on Monday night after the bail orders reached the prison.

Harun secured bail in all 26 cases against him, said Abdus Sattar, a lawyer for the former education and cultural affairs secretary of Hifazat.