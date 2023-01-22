Bangla Academy explains why it denied a publisher access to Ekushey Book Fair

The Bangla Academy has addressed the controversy surrounding its reported denial of a stall at this year's Ekushey Book Fair to Adarsha Prokashoni.

In a statement on Sunday, the event's organiser said it is yet to allot any stalls, which will be done later through a lottery.



It comes after Mahabub Rahman, the CEO of Adarsha Prokashona, accused the academy of taking an 'anti-constitutional stance' against the freedom of speech.