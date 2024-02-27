    বাংলা

    REHAB holding first election in 16 years

    A total of 476 members will choose their leadership for the 2024-26 term

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM

    The voting for the biennial council of the Real Estate and Housing Association Bangladesh is underway amid a festive atmosphere.

    The election started at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Dhaka's Khamarbari at 10 am on Tuesday. As many as 131 votes were tallied within the first hour.

    "The voting began as scheduled. The polling area is fully monitored by CCTV to ensure transparency. We are optimistic about conducting the polling smoothly until 4 pm," said Subrata Kumar, chairman of the REHAB Election Board and joint secretary of the commerce ministry.

    The election marks a significant moment for REHAB, as it will be selecting an elected committee for the first time in 16 years.

    The last election took place in 2008, and subsequent committees have been formed based on consensus.

    In the 2021 election, all candidates were elected unopposed, with Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal being named president for the fourth consecutive term.

    A total of 476 members are eligible to vote in this election, choosing their leadership for the 2024-26 term.

    The ballot features 86 candidates vying for 29 director positions in Dhaka and seven candidates competing for three director roles in Chattogram.

