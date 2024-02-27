REHAB holding first election in 16 years

The voting for the biennial council of the Real Estate and Housing Association Bangladesh is underway amid a festive atmosphere.

The election started at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Dhaka's Khamarbari at 10 am on Tuesday. As many as 131 votes were tallied within the first hour.

"The voting began as scheduled. The polling area is fully monitored by CCTV to ensure transparency. We are optimistic about conducting the polling smoothly until 4 pm," said Subrata Kumar, chairman of the REHAB Election Board and joint secretary of the commerce ministry.