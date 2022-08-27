Forget the fuel oil crisis, gas is the biggest problem now, says PM adviser Salman Rahman

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s adviser for private industry and investment, has warned of an impending gas crisis if the prices in the international market do not go down in six months.

Everyone might be talking about fuel oil as the prices of heavy fuel oil needed to generate power and diesel are surging, but Bangladesh still has places from where it can import those, said Salman.

“But the biggest issue at this moment is gas,” he added, noting that “about 70-80 percent” of Bangladesh’s electricity is generated by gas-based power plants.

The prices of liquefied natural gas are so high on the spot market that “it's becoming tough for us to afford it”, he said, speaking to members of the Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh on Saturday.

“Actually we are mostly looking for an alternative to gas.”