‘What is the harm in granting transit access to India?’ asks Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suggested there is no harm in granting India railway transit access so long as the previous agreements are generating revenues for Bangladesh.

She also highlighted the opportunity for Bangladesh to generate revenues from road tolls through this new arrangement in her closing remarks of the budget session on Wednesday.

During her recent visit to India, 10 agreements were reached, with rail connectivity being the most discussed.

Per the agreement, Indian trains will transport goods and passengers across Bangladesh to reach different parts of India. Similarly, Bangladesh Railway will use Indian territory to access Nepal and Bhutan.

The deal has ignited a political debate in the country. The BNP opposes the arrangement, arguing that it will undermine the country's independence and sovereignty, and pose a threat to national security.

Hasina said: "Transit is already given. Buses from Tripura are travelling to Kolkata via Dhaka. What's the harm there? Instead, we're earning road tolls, benefiting the people, and generating revenue.

"Oil is coming to the Parbatipur depot through a pipeline from Numaligarh in Assam. I plan to extend this to Natore. What's the harm? We can purchase oil at a lower cost.”

"A road is being constructed from Bhutan to Thailand via Myanmar, bypassing Bangladesh. Why should we remain isolated from the global road network?

"India proposed a route from Bhutan to Thailand through Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar, which would have significantly boosted our international trade. However, Khaleda Zia rejected it. As a result, we're being cut off on all sides. This is the situation the BNP has created."

"In today's global village, nations are interconnected and interdependent. Closing off channels of business communication is not an option," she remarked.

The prime minister also weighed in on the non-approval of the gas pipeline from Myanmar to India, highlighting missed opportunities: "With investments from India, China, and Japan in Myanmar's gas fields, transit through Bangladesh could have benefited us. It could have addressed gas shortages in the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Chattogram region."

"Khaleda Zia prevented this from happening. Why? Today, China has secured access to that gas, shutting out other countries. We could have gained from it. Since assuming office, I have made considerable efforts to secure gas resources, but unfortunately, we have not succeeded."

“Efforts are under way to establish a communication system involving Nepal, Bhutan, India, and Bangladesh. We have initiated the purchase of hydroelectricity from Nepal and are progressing with grid line agreements.

"We are also reopening railway lines, roads, and waterways that were closed following the 1965 India-Pakistan war."