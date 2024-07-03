Iqbal Azad was killed near Sarail Police Station nearly 12 years ago

Four get death, 10 life sentences for 2012 murder of Brahmanbaria AL leader Iqbal Azad

A tribunal has sentenced four people to death and 10 to life in prison for the 2012 murder of Sarail Upazila Awami League leader Iqbal Azad in Brahmanbaria.

Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Halim Ullah Chowdhury delivered the verdict on Wednesday after finding the 14 accused guilty, said Public Prosecutor Ashok Kumar Das.

Those who got the death penalty are Rafiq Uddin Thakur, Mafuz Ali, Mokarom Ali Sohel and Ismat Ali.

Abdul Jabbar, Caesar, Idris Ali, Babu, Haris, Bakul, Limon, Abdullah, Sharif and Mizan were sentenced to life in prison.

All the convicts’ full names and ages were not available.

Iqbal was killed near Sarail Police Station on Oct 21, 2012.

His brother AKM Jahangir Azad filed a case against 22 people the next day.

The tribunal acquitted the other accused in the case, said prosecutor Ashok.