ACC prosecutes RAJUK director, wife over Tk 20m ‘illicit assets’

The ACC says the couple colluded with each other to unlawfully acquire the assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission has prosecuted Mobarak Hossain, a director of the Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha, or RAJUK, and his wife Sahana Parveen on charges related to alleged illicit assets worth over Tk 20 million.

ACC Assistant Director Asif Al Mahmud filed two cases against them on Tuesday afternoon, ACC spokesman Md Akhtarul Islam said on Wednesday.

Mobarak, formerly an authorised officer of RAJUK and currently the director (Development and Control-2), earned Tk 6.9 million from legal sources during his tenure. But, he accumulated assets worth Tk 11 million in his name, according to the ACC.

Besides this, Mobarak amassed assets worth Tk 15.8 million in his wife Sahana’s name.

Together, the couple owns nearly Tk 20 million in 'undisclosed income', said the ACC.

The case statement said Mobarak declared assets worth Tk 11.08 million, including both immovable and movable properties, in his wealth statement submitted to the ACC.

The ACC found this declaration to be accurate upon reviewing records.

Against these assets, excluding family and other expenses, the total amount from legal sources, including savings and loans, is Tk 6.9 million.

He could not provide a valid and acceptable source for an additional Tk 4.1 million.

The case further states that Mobarak acquired these assets through illegal means, not aligned with his known sources of income.

In the case filed against Mobarak’s wife, Sahana, the statement said she declared total assets worth Tk 19.9 million, including Tk 6.09 million in immovable and Tk 13.8 million in movable properties.

But at that time, Sahana’s legal income, excluding family and other expenses, amounted to Tk 4.1 million, leaving her with an additional Tk 15.8 million in assets inconsistent with her known sources of income, according to the ACC.

The case statement said Sahana and her husband Mobarak colluded with each other to unlawfully acquire assets totalling Tk 15 million.

Attempts to contact Mobarak for comment were unsuccessful as calls and messages went unanswered.