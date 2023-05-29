    বাংলা

    Boy dies after a flying rod from under-construction Dhaka expressway pierces his head

    The accident occurred near the elevated expressway being built in Dhaka’s Mohakhali

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 May 2023, 09:22 AM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 09:22 AM

    A boy has died after he was struck in the head by a rod that fell from the elevated expressway construction site in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.

    The incident occurred in front of the British American Tobacco building in Mohakhali around 10 am on Monday, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

    The boy has yet to be identified, but he was about 12 years of age. He was brought to the hospital from the scene by passersby.

    The rod flew out from the construction site and pierced the boy’s head, according to Abdul Quader Emon, one of those who rescued the boy.

    The rod, over a foot in length, was still stuck in the boy’s head when he was brought in, Bachchu Mia said.

    “He was alive when he was brought here and the doctors began emergency procedures, but he died soon afterwards."

