Boy dies after a flying rod from under-construction Dhaka expressway pierces his head

A boy has died after he was struck in the head by a rod that fell from the elevated expressway construction site in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.

The incident occurred in front of the British American Tobacco building in Mohakhali around 10 am on Monday, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

The boy has yet to be identified, but he was about 12 years of age. He was brought to the hospital from the scene by passersby.