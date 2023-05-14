bdnews24.com’s Baishakh celebrations a melting pot of personalities and delicacies

bdnews24.com has marked the Bangla New Year by bringing together leaders from diverse fields and pampering them with delectable traditional cuisine in a convivial indoor gathering.

In a warm and welcoming atmosphere at Old DOHS in Dhaka’s Banani, the event was held on Saturday, after a three-year break induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The gathering was delayed to the last day of the first month on Bangla calendar as Pahela Baishakh fell during the Ramadan.

Among the attendees were a range of distinguished personalities, including Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser on private industry and investment, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, as well as top politicians, diplomats, government officials, businessmen, actors, and professionals.