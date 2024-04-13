    বাংলা

    Pahela Baishakh likely to sizzle in heatwave

    Bangladesh is sizzling in a heatwave at the end of Chaitra, the last month of spring and the Bangla calendar year

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 April 2024, 04:32 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2024, 04:32 PM

    A heatwave sweeping over most parts of Bangladesh is likely to continue on Bangla New Year’s Day on Sunday.

    Despite the heatwave, people across the country are preparing to ring in Pahela Baishakh, the first day of summer which arrives just after Eid-ul-Fitr.

    Programmes and fairs will be organised throughout Bangladesh, including main events of Chhayanaut at Ramna Batamul and Mangal Shobhajatra by Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts.

    Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, the alliance of all cultural organisations, will hold its programme at the Central Shaheed Minar in the evening.      

    The mild to moderate heatwave is scorching Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Nilphamari and Netrokona, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Saturday. 

    Day temperature may rise slightly while the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies in most parts of the country.

    Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said thunder showers may occur in the east by the end of the week.

    The highest temperature in the country on Saturday was recorded in Rangamati at 40 degrees Celsius. Dhaka’s highest temperature was 37.6 degrees Celsius.

