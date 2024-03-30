    বাংলা

    3 Myanmar army personnel flee into Bangladesh amid conflict

    They are reportedly in the custody of the BGB after entering Bangladesh through the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 March 2024, 09:45 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2024, 09:45 AM

    Three members of the Myanmar army have reportedly crossed into Bangladesh through the Bandarban border for refuge amid the ongoing conflict between the country's junta forces and rebels.

    They entered Bangladesh via the Tumbru border in Naikhongchhari's Ghumdhum early on Saturday morning.

    Local residents said that upon receiving news of the arrival, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel took them into custody and transported them to the Naikhongchhari-31 Battalion office.

    "We have received reports of three Myanmar army personnel crossing the border and seeking shelter. We are conducting an investigation into the matter," said Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Md Mujahid Uddin Chowdhury.

    However, officers in charge at the BGB's Naikhongchhari-31 Battalion and Cox's Bazar-34 Battalion have declined to comment on the matter.

    Previously, on Feb 15, the government facilitated the return of 330 individuals, including Myanmar border guards and armed forces personnel who had fled the conflict in Rakhine state.

    The group comprised 302 members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), four of their family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration staff, and four civilians.

    Later, on Mar 11, another 179 members of the BGP fled into Bangladesh through the Jamchhari border in Naikhongchhari and were taken in by the BGB. Efforts to repatriate them to Myanmar are ongoing.

