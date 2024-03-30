3 Myanmar army personnel flee into Bangladesh amid conflict

Three members of the Myanmar army have reportedly crossed into Bangladesh through the Bandarban border for refuge amid the ongoing conflict between the country's junta forces and rebels.

They entered Bangladesh via the Tumbru border in Naikhongchhari's Ghumdhum early on Saturday morning.

Local residents said that upon receiving news of the arrival, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel took them into custody and transported them to the Naikhongchhari-31 Battalion office.