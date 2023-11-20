    বাংলা

    Seven policemen injured, three people detained in clash with BNP loyalists in Sunamganj

    Disoriented by the surprise attack, the police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

    Sunamganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 06:51 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 06:51 PM

    At least seven policemen have been injured, and three people detained in clashes between BNP activists and the lawn enforcers during the opposition party’s hartal, or shutdown, in Sunamganj.

    Zahid Hasan Khan, an assistant superintendent of police, and Ikhtiar Uddin, chief of Sadar Police Station, were among those injured in the clashes that broke out around 11am on Sunday near the old bus stand, said Rajan Kumar Das, an additional superintendent of police.

    Eyewitnesses said that local BNP leaders and activists tried to take out processions from the BRTC counter, Jamtala and Rezia Hotel areas in support of the 48-hour hartal.

    When police patrols tried to stop them, the BNP loyalists started throwing brickbats at the law enforcers from three sides, said Sadar Police Station chief Ikhtiar.

    The BNP activists took position on the roofs of several houses in the area to throw brickbats at the police.

    Police dispersed the protesters by firing rubber bullets and tear gas. The clashes continued for around 20 minutes.

    Nurul Islam, general secretary of the BNP’s Sunamganj District Unit, and other BNP officials could not be reached for comments with their mobile phones switched off.

    Ikhtiar said police detained three people from the scene.

