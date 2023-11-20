Seven policemen injured, three people detained in clash with BNP loyalists in Sunamganj

At least seven policemen have been injured, and three people detained in clashes between BNP activists and the lawn enforcers during the opposition party’s hartal, or shutdown, in Sunamganj.

Zahid Hasan Khan, an assistant superintendent of police, and Ikhtiar Uddin, chief of Sadar Police Station, were among those injured in the clashes that broke out around 11am on Sunday near the old bus stand, said Rajan Kumar Das, an additional superintendent of police.

Eyewitnesses said that local BNP leaders and activists tried to take out processions from the BRTC counter, Jamtala and Rezia Hotel areas in support of the 48-hour hartal.