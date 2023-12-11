    বাংলা

    Surveyor missing after lighter vessel with 1,600 tonnes of fertiliser sinks in Karnaphuli

    The hull of the ship, which was anchored in the river, cracked on Sunday night

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 03:06 PM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 03:06 PM

    A surveyor has gone missing after a lighter vessel carrying imported fertiliser sank in the Karnaphuli river of Chattogram.

    MV Maksuda-2 sank near Karnaphuli dockyard on Sunday night with 1,600 tonnes of Muriate of Potash fertiliser unloaded from a ship in the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port, police said on Monday.

    The hull of the ship, which was anchored in the river, cracked around 10:30pm and 12 of the 13 people onboard the vessel managed to get to the shore, said Ekram Ullah, chief of Sadarghat River Police Station.

    The missing surveyor has been identified as Azizur Rahman, 41, from Chattogram’s Rangunia.

    Ekram said river police were working to rescue him while the port authorities and the owners of the ship were trying to recover the ship.

    The authorities put an emergency buoy where the ship sank to keep river traffic normal, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS
    2 ships divert course away from Red Sea area after vessel seized by Houthis
    Israel on Sunday said the Houthis had seized a British-owned, Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, describing the incident as an "Iranian act of terrorism"
    CCTV camera catches cars racing inside Bangabandhu Tunnel
    Cars race inside Bangabandhu Tunnel
    Police were informed about the violation of traffic rules after the CCTV camera recorded the dangerous race
    Gleeful trip through Bangabandhu Tunnel
    Gleeful trip through Bangabandhu Tunnel
    Chattogram residents are delighted to be able to cross the rapid currents of Karnaphuli river through the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it on ...
    Bangabandhu tunnel touted to fast-track Chattogram's growth, connectivity
    Bangabandhu tunnel touted to transform Chattogram
    The prime minister will inaugurate the tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in a grand event, and it will be open for traffic from 6am the next day

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron