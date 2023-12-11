Surveyor missing after lighter vessel with 1,600 tonnes of fertiliser sinks in Karnaphuli

A surveyor has gone missing after a lighter vessel carrying imported fertiliser sank in the Karnaphuli river of Chattogram.

MV Maksuda-2 sank near Karnaphuli dockyard on Sunday night with 1,600 tonnes of Muriate of Potash fertiliser unloaded from a ship in the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port, police said on Monday.



The hull of the ship, which was anchored in the river, cracked around 10:30pm and 12 of the 13 people onboard the vessel managed to get to the shore, said Ekram Ullah, chief of Sadarghat River Police Station.