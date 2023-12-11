Surveyor missing after lighter vessel with 1,600 tonnes of fertiliser sinks in Karnaphuli

A surveyor has gone missing after a lighter vessel carrying imported fertiliser sank in the Karnaphuli river of Chattogram.
MV Maksuda-2 sank near Karnaphuli dockyard on Sunday night with 1,600 tonnes of Muriate of Potash fertiliser unloaded from a ship in the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port, police said on Monday.
The hull of the ship, which was anchored in the river, cracked around 10:30pm and 12 of the 13 people onboard the vessel managed to get to the shore, said Ekram Ullah, chief of Sadarghat River Police Station.
The missing surveyor has been identified as Azizur Rahman, 41, from Chattogram’s Rangunia.
Ekram said river police were working to rescue him while the port authorities and the owners of the ship were trying to recover the ship.
The authorities put an emergency buoy where the ship sank to keep river traffic normal, he said.