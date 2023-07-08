    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi migrant workers in UAE first to get NIDs

    Bangladesh will launch the services in UAE on Monday, helping workers remit funds home through formal channels

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 July 2023, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 03:26 PM

    Bangladeshi migrant workers in the United Arab Emirates will be the first to get national identity cards as the South Asian nation begins the distribution of the NIDs among remittance earners abroad on Monday.

    The NID cards will be formally handed over to the workers on Monday, marking a significant milestone as it is the first time that NID services are being provided to Bangladeshi expatriates abroad, following a three-and-a-half-year effort.

    The services will be expanded to Bangladeshi workers in the rest of the Middle East and Europe, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said on Saturday.

    Many Bangladeshi expatriates cannot send remittances through a legal channel despite their willingness to contribute to the country’s economy because they do not have NIDs. They use illegal channels such as Hundi, he said.

    After getting NIDs, they will be able to contribute to increasing the country's reserves and ensure compliance with legal procedures while they can use many other services, such as mobile banking, he said.

    Ahsan Habib will head a four-member delegation of the EC Secretariat and the foreign ministry that will inaugurate the distribution in Abu Dhabi, where over 100 citizens will receive their NIDs following registration.

    The process began after the Election Commission decided to offer voter registration and national identity cards to Bangladeshi citizens residing in the UAE.

    In May, the commission's team conducted necessary work, such as training, equipment installation, network setup, and SMS notifications to local mobile numbers.

    In June, a pilot programme was launched through the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Bangladesh Consulate in Dubai.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker of Dhaka South City Corporation sprays mosquito repellent on the rooftop garden of a house in Lalbagh as the mosquito-borne deadly disease dengue fever continues to surge at an alarming rate.
    July 05, 2023
    News in photos: 05 July
    NID server glitch disrupts SIM registration, passport services
    NID server glitch disrupts passport service
    Officials hope to fix the issue by Wednesday
    Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a parliament session in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023.
    Lebanon fails to elect a president for 12th time
    The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis
    EC calls polling officials after journalists barred from Khulna centre
    EC calls polling officials after journalists barred from Khulna centre
    The election watchdog directed officials not to obstruct the work of journalists to ensure transparency

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan