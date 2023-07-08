Bangladeshi migrant workers in UAE first to get NIDs

Bangladeshi migrant workers in the United Arab Emirates will be the first to get national identity cards as the South Asian nation begins the distribution of the NIDs among remittance earners abroad on Monday.

The NID cards will be formally handed over to the workers on Monday, marking a significant milestone as it is the first time that NID services are being provided to Bangladeshi expatriates abroad, following a three-and-a-half-year effort.

The services will be expanded to Bangladeshi workers in the rest of the Middle East and Europe, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said on Saturday.