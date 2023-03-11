    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at a cotton warehouse in Chattogram's Sitakunda

    Five firefighting units engaged in efforts to douse the fire

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2023, 09:23 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 09:23 AM

    A fire has broken out at a cotton warehouse in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, just a week after an explosion at an oxygen plant in the upazila left six people dead.

    Five units from two fire service stations were working to douse the fire that erupted at the warehouse next to the Nemsan Container Depot in Kumira around 10:30 am on Saturday.

    Firefighters were unable to tame the flames until 1:30 pm, said Sultan Mahmud, a senior officer at Kumira fire service station.

    “The warehouse is owned by a person named Lokman. Cotton imported by Unitex Group was stored in the warehouse.”

    No casualties were reported in the incident, the Chattogram fire service control room said, adding that the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

