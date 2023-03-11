Fire breaks out at a cotton warehouse in Chattogram's Sitakunda

The oxygen plant blast within eight months of the container depot inferno call enforcement of factory safety rules into question
A fire has broken out at a cotton warehouse in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, just a week after an explosion at an oxygen plant in the upazila left six people dead.
Five units from two fire service stations were working to douse the fire that erupted at the warehouse next to the Nemsan Container Depot in Kumira around 10:30 am on Saturday.
Firefighters were unable to tame the flames until 1:30 pm, said Sultan Mahmud, a senior officer at Kumira fire service station.
“The warehouse is owned by a person named Lokman. Cotton imported by Unitex Group was stored in the warehouse.”
No casualties were reported in the incident, the Chattogram fire service control room said, adding that the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.