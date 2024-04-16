Money was saved to marry daughters off, pay for surgery. Families lose everything in Chattogram slum fire

Sohagi Das stood on a pile of burnt-down bamboo and tin sheets, the remnants of the shanty she once called home.

“My younger daughter’s wedding was scheduled to be held in Baishakh if everything went according to plan. I skipped meals and saved Tk 62,000. There were gold ornaments weighing 1 Bhori (11.664 grams). I’ve lost everything in the fire,” a heartbroken Sohagi said.

The blaze, suspected to have sparked from a short-circuit, ripped through Tekpara and Yakub Nagar slums in Chattogram’s Firingi Bazar on Monday afternoon, burning down nearly 200 shanties.

The marginal families in these shanties live mostly off fishing and doing odd jobs.

Sohagi works at the Chattogram City Corporation as a daily wager. She and her husband were at work when the fire broke out while their younger daughter rushed out to save her life without taking anything along.

“Even that money wasn’t enough for the wedding. I would need help from others. Now everything is lost. Even the in-laws of my elder daughter visited us yesterday [Sunday]. How shall I marry off my other daughter?” wailed Sohagi.