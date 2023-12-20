Families receive bodies of Mohanganj Express ‘arson’ victims

The bodies of two victims of an alleged arson attack on Mohanganj Express in Dhaka’s Tejgaon have been handed over to their families following autopsy after the authorities confirmed their identities.

The deceased are Khokan Mia, 35, and Rashid Ali, 60, according to Sub-Inspector Setafur Rahman of Railway Police.



The bodies were so charred that the authorities needed to conduct DNA tests to confirm their identities, he said.