Families receive bodies of Mohanganj Express ‘arson’ victims

The bodies of two victims of an alleged arson attack on Mohanganj Express in Dhaka’s Tejgaon have been handed over to their families following autopsy after the authorities confirmed their identities.
The deceased are Khokan Mia, 35, and Rashid Ali, 60, according to Sub-Inspector Setafur Rahman of Railway Police.
The bodies were so charred that the authorities needed to conduct DNA tests to confirm their identities, he said.
Khokan from Sunamganj was the youngest of three siblings. His wife and 8-year-old son had earlier visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital for the body.
Rashid, a native of Netrokona Sadar, was the father of two boys and a girl.
The bodies of the two other victims, Nadira Akter Poppy, 35, and her 3-year-old son Yasin Rahman Pias were handed over to the family on Tuesday after the incident amid the BNP’s antigovernment protests.