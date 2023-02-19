1 dead, many feared trapped as residential building in Dhaka's Gulshan catches fire

At least one person has been killed and many others are feared to have been trapped inside a burning residential building in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 12-storey building with the holding No. 2/A on road No 104 of Gulshan-2 around 7 pm on Sunday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

The fire service rescued seven people from the building which was still burning three hours after the fire broke out. As many as 19 units were working at the site.

They rushed a victim to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but the person was declared dead, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police camp.