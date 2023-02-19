    বাংলা

    1 dead, many feared trapped as residential building in Dhaka's Gulshan catches fire

    Rescued people and witnesses said many were trapped inside

    At least one person has been killed and many others are feared to have been trapped inside a burning residential building in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

    The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 12-storey building with the holding No. 2/A on road No 104 of Gulshan-2 around 7 pm on Sunday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

    The fire service rescued seven people from the building which was still burning three hours after the fire broke out. As many as 19 units were working at the site.

    They rushed a victim to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but the person was declared dead, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police camp.

    The rescued people and witnesses said many were trapped inside but the number could not be confirmed immediately.

    Rina and Alo, domestic helps who gave single names, said five others along with them managed to get out of the building before the fire spread.

    Rina said she witnessed her employer Shyama Rahman jumped from the building while two others were trapped still inside the flat.

    The fire service said they took a woman to hospital after she jumped from the building.

    Another house help, Shirin, said the elderly woman who employed her was still in the building when the firefighters rescued Shirin. “I held my madam after she fell unconscious. I can’t find her now,” she said.

    Locals said the building has six duplex flats.

    Driver Shafiqur Rahman, a witness, said he saw at least five people, including a woman with a child, jumping off the building.  

