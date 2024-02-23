    বাংলা

    Bangladesh set for warmer days after spring showers

    Rains are likely to abate after Saturday and temperatures are expected to creep up over the weeks, according to the Met Office

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM

    As winter's chill fades, a recent spell of rainfall has nudged temperatures higher across Bangladesh at the onset of spring.

    The drizzles are likely to continue for one more day, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department noted in its weather forecast on Friday.

    "We expect no further rainfall after Saturday. The summer heat is still a way off. Temperatures might drop slightly on Friday but it will rise gradually in the coming week," said meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.

    Parts of the country saw rainfall on Thursday. Dhaka also experienced a drizzle on Friday morning but the temperature shot up as the sun peeked through the thinning clouds.

    The BMD recorded 16mm rainfall in Dhaka in the 24 hours to 6 am on Friday. The maximum rainfall was recorded at 71 mm in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal.

    The lowest temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia, while Chandpur experienced the highest temperature at 32 degrees Celsius.

    The forecast for the next 24 hours suggests the possibility of rain or thundershowers in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet Divisions. The rest of the country is expected to have dry weather with partly cloudy skies.

    Temperatures at night may drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius, with a slight decrease in daytime temperatures as well.

