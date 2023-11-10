Opposition blockade hits Bangladesh transport workers hard

A blockade enforced by the BNP and its allies demanding the resignation of the government before general elections has disrupted life, especially the transport system, heavily in Bangladesh.

Arson attacks targeting buses have occurred during the protest programme, spreading fears among the people. A transport worker died in one of the attacks on a parked bus when he was asleep early in the morning.

“Transport workers do not belong to the Awami League or the BNP. We won’t allow someone to grab power at the cost of our lives. Why should we sacrifice our lives for them [politicians] to come to power?” said Osman Ali, general secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation.

He said they applied to the government for financial assistance during programmes like blockades or general strikes.

Mozammel Hossain, a worker who sleeps in a parked bus at Gabtoli terminal, said the owner pays them Tk 200 each when there is no work because of the opposition blockade.