    Bangladeshi farmer injured in grenade attack by Myanmar trespasser dies

    Anwar Salam Mobarak suffered fatal injuries when an armed man threw a grenade at him while trying to cross the Ukhiya border

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 March 2024, 01:24 PM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 01:24 PM

    A Bangladeshi farmer has died from his injuries sustained in a grenade attack by an armed man from Myanmar amid the conflict between the Arakan Army and security forces.

    Anwar Salam Mobarak, 32, passed away on Thursday night after receiving month-long treatment at the Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital, said Resident Medical Officer Dr Ashiqur Rahman.

    Altaaz Ahmad, a member of Palongkhali Union Council, said Mobarak was working in the field near Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya border when he saw an armed man trying to enter Bangladesh territory from the other side of the border on Feb 7.

    “The armed man from Myanmar threw a grenade at Mobarak when he tried to stop him from crossing the Ukhiya border,” said Altaaz.

    Locals took Mobarak to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital after the incident. He was later transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

    “He was again sent back to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital when his condition improved a little. But he died on Thursday after receiving a month-long treatment,” Altaaz told http://bdnews24.com.

    The body was kept at the hospital for autopsy.

    Mobarak left behind his wife Maryam, who gave a single name, two daughters, and a son who relied on him for a living.

    According to Mobarak’s father-in-law Jagir Hossain, the farmer had suffered severe injuries on his head, legs and stomach after the grenade attack.

    Ukhiya Police have said legal action will be taken over the incident.

