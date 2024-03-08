Bangladeshi farmer injured in grenade attack by Myanmar trespasser dies

“The armed man from Myanmar threw a grenade at Mobarak when he tried to stop him from crossing the Ukhiya border,” said Altaaz.

Locals took Mobarak to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital after the incident. He was later transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

“He was again sent back to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital when his condition improved a little. But he died on Thursday after receiving a month-long treatment,” Altaaz told http://bdnews24.com.

The body was kept at the hospital for autopsy.

Mobarak left behind his wife Maryam, who gave a single name, two daughters, and a son who relied on him for a living.

According to Mobarak’s father-in-law Jagir Hossain, the farmer had suffered severe injuries on his head, legs and stomach after the grenade attack.

Ukhiya Police have said legal action will be taken over the incident.