Not bothered about US, UK statements on election: Bangladesh foreign minister

The government is “not bothered” about what the US and UK have said about Bangladesh’s general election that handed Sheikh Hasina the fourth straight term as prime minister, AK Abdul Momen has said.

The foreign minister responded to journalists’ queries about the election after an event in Dhaka on Tuesday after the ruling Awami secured absolute majority in the polls boycotted by the largest opposition the BNP.

“We’re not bothered about those [US and UK’s statements],” he said.