Sunken ferry was 'taking on water since dawn', say survivors

As rescue operations continue for the utility ferry that sank near the Paturia terminal in Manikganj, the focus is gradually shifting towards the cause of the incident.

Authorities said that the BIWTC-operated Rajanigandha-7 capsized on Wednesday after a collision with a small cargo ship amid dense fog on the Padma River.

However, survivors offered differing accounts. They say the vessel had been taking on water since dawn before eventually sinking.

"The ferry wasn’t hit by any cargo ship. Instead, water started seeping in from below, causing the ferry to sink," said Nazmul Islam, a truck owner who was on the vessel.

According to the shipping ministry, the vessel left the Daulatdia terminal for Paturia with nine trucks on board around 1 am but was stranded mid-river due to heavy fog. The ferry resumed its journey in the morning but was involved in the accident before it could dock at the jetty.