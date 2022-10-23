Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for seaports as depression over Bay intensifies

The depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has intensified into a deep depression.

Bangladesh's Met Office asked seaports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 in response and issued a warning that coastal low-lying areas will be inundated with high tides rising 3-5 feet above the normal level along with heavy to very heavy rains.

The depression moved slightly north-westwards and intensified, said meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain.

As of 9 am on Sunday, the depression was located 900 km south-southwest of Chattogram seaport, 730 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar seaport, 775 km south of Mongla seaport and 730 km south of Payra seaport.