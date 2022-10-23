Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for seaports as depression over Bay intensifies

The depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has intensified into a deep depression.
Bangladesh's Met Office asked seaports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 in response and issued a warning that coastal low-lying areas will be inundated with high tides rising 3-5 feet above the normal level along with heavy to very heavy rains.
The depression moved slightly north-westwards and intensified, said meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain.
As of 9 am on Sunday, the depression was located 900 km south-southwest of Chattogram seaport, 730 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar seaport, 775 km south of Mongla seaport and 730 km south of Payra seaport.
The depression is likely to intensify further and move northwestward.
The maximum sustained wind speed was about 50 kph within 48 km of the deep depression centre, rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls, according to the Met Office.
The ocean is rough in areas near the centre of the depression.
Monowar said that Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports were asked to hoist the cautionary signal.
A low took shape over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday. It concentrated into a distinct low on Friday, a depression on Saturday and a deep depression on Sunday morning.
It may condense further and turn into a cyclone. If a cyclone does form, it is expected to be named 'Sitrang,' picked by Thailand.
The deep depression may turn into a cyclone by Sunday midnight, Monowar predicted.
“Warning signal 3 has been hoisted and it may be raised further upon the formation of a cyclone. A warning will be given in this regard by analysing the overall data by Sunday night.”
FORECAST FOR RAINS AND TIDES
Monowar said that coastal areas may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the deep depression.
The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, and various islands of Cox's Bazar may be inundated by high tides.