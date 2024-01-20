Metro rail rescues Titu Mia from 4-hour commute

Every day, Md Titu Mia went from his home in Mirpur to Gulistan by bus for work. The morning trip took two hours. The return trip took another two. The loss of these four hours every day was nearly unbearable, he says.

But now, Titu Mia can make the trip in 22 minutes by boarding the Dhaka Metro Rail in Mirpur and getting off at the Secretariat station. He can walk the rest of the way to his place of business. It is a huge relief.

The clothing trader said his commute will be much easier now that the metro rail route from Motijheel to Mirpur will be open until 8:40 pm from Saturday.

“Now, I can return home at night by metro rail too. Just thinking about it makes me feel as if four hours of daily pain have been erased from my life,” an elated Titu Mia said while boarding the metro rail for Gulistan at 11 am.

“Two hours in the morning and two hours at night. I had to spend a total of four hours every day navigating the irritations of bus drivers, conductors and traffic. It was nearly unbearable. It would ruin my mood. I had a headache nearly every day. I was dearly waiting for an end to this beastly suffering.”