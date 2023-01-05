President Hamid calls for national unity for prosperous Bangladesh in final parliament address

President Md Abdul Hamid has called for national unity to have a prosperous Bangladesh for the next generations in his final address to parliament with the next general election a year away.

Hamid’s second and last tenure as president is set to end in April, 10 months before the parliamentary election. Parliament will elect a new president after the end of his term.

In his address to the opening session of 2023 on Thursday, Hamid greeted people on New Year and described the steps taken by the government to maintain Bangladesh’s course on the path towards development amid a global crisis.