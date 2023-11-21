    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Bank orders stronger security in banks amid opposition protests

    The central bank orders the banks to ensure continuous monitoring of entrances, interiors, and adjacent areas

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2023, 06:08 PM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2023, 06:08 PM

    Bangladesh Bank has directed all banks to increase security amid violent opposition protests before the election.

    Banks were reminded of security measures to protect their premises and assets mentioned in a 2015 notice on Monday.

    The central bank ordered the banks to ensure continuous monitoring of entrances, interiors, and adjacent areas.

    Banks have also been instructed to facilitate police access to CCTV footage.

    The July 2015 circular stipulated the installation of an adequate number of CCTV and spy cameras at key locations within the bank, including entrances, interiors, exteriors, and IT rooms, and the retention of the recorded video for at least one year.

    Bangladesh Bank
    Central Bank
    security
    Election
    opposition protest
    RELATED STORIES
    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2023.
    India cenbank tightens rules for personal loans, credit cards
    The tighter rules, in the form of higher capital requirements, will make such loans costlier and likely curb growth in these categories
    Britian's Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves her home, in London, Britain, Nov 13, 2023.
    UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister
    The senior minister had published an article attacking the police handling of a pro-Palestinian march
    A woman shops for groceries at El Progreso Market in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood of Washington, DC, US, Aug 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo/File Photo
    Inflation to dog world economy next year
    Several central banks are still expected to begin cutting interest rates by the middle of 2024
    A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, Apr 8, 2022.
    Surge in tiny personal loans sparks Indian central bank concern
    The total value of loans below Rs 10,000 grew 37 percent in the financial year ending Mar 31, 2023, while loans of Rs 10,000-50,000 rose 48 percent

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps