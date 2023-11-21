Bangladesh Bank orders stronger security in banks amid opposition protests

The tighter rules, in the form of higher capital requirements, will make such loans costlier and likely curb growth in these categories
Bangladesh Bank has directed all banks to increase security amid violent opposition protests before the election.
Banks were reminded of security measures to protect their premises and assets mentioned in a 2015 notice on Monday.
The central bank ordered the banks to ensure continuous monitoring of entrances, interiors, and adjacent areas.
Banks have also been instructed to facilitate police access to CCTV footage.
The July 2015 circular stipulated the installation of an adequate number of CCTV and spy cameras at key locations within the bank, including entrances, interiors, exteriors, and IT rooms, and the retention of the recorded video for at least one year.