    Railway workers protest in Kamalapur to demand permanent jobs, back pay

    The workers threatened to escalate protests if their demands were not fulfilled soon, according to police

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 08:40 AM

    Railway workers have launched protests at Dhaka's Kamalapur train station to press home several demands, including permanent employment for temporary hires and the payment of dues.

    They began demonstrating outside the station's administration office at 9 am on Sunday, according to Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, chief of Dhaka Railway (Kamalapur) Police Station.

    The disgruntled workers were also staging protests near the residences of railway high-ups while chanting different slogans.

    “Workers are still protesting but they are doing it quite peacefully near the administration office. There’s no disorder here,” said Biswas, adding the situation at the station was normal.

    He said the Railway Temporary Labour Council has been leading the movement in favour of temporary workers. General railway workers have also joined them.

    The workers threatened to escalate protests if their demands were not fulfilled soon, according to Biswas.

    THE DEMANDS

    • Temporary workers must be employed on a permanent basis

    • Amendment to the Recruitment Policy 2020 to allow applicants who studied up to the 8th grade to work as 4th class employees

    • The recruitment outsourcing sector should be dissolved while the temporary sector must continue

    • The payment of all dues owed to the workers

    • An end to the arbitrary sacking of temporary using administrative powers

    • Compliance with the existing railway laws, including the implementation of an 8-hour work day and creation of a safe working environment

