LPG prices largely unchanged In July

The price of LGP was increased by Tk 0.31 to Tk 113.86 per kg

The LPG price for July has remained largely unchanged from July due to stability in the international market.

Like in June, Saudi Aramco set the average price of propane and butane – the raw materials for LPG – at $570.25 per tonne. But, due to a slight depreciation in the price of the taka, the price per kg was increased from Tk 113.55 to Tk 113.86, a hike of Tk 0.31 per kg.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission issued a notice regarding the new prices for July on Tuesday.

The notice stated the price of a 5.5 kg LPG cylinder was increased from Tk 625 to Tk 627.

The price of a 12 kg cylinder was increased from Tk 1,363 to Tk 1,366.

The price of a 15 kg cylinder rose from Tk 1,703 to Tk 1,708.

The prices of the 16 kg, 18 kg, 20 kg, 22 kg, 25 kg, 30 kg, 33 kg, 35 kg, and 45 kg cylinders were set accordingly.

The price of reticulated system gas, used in homes, was set at Tk 110.03 per kg, up from Tk 109.72 the night before.

The price of autogas, used to power vehicles, rose from Tk 62.53 to Tk 62.70.

The prices will take effect at 6pm on Tuesday.