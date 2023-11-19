Autorickshaw damaged by explosive in Old Dhaka amid BNP hartal

An autorickshaw has been damaged in a crude bomb explosion in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar area on the first day of the latest 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP.

The incident took place near One Star Hotel around 8 am on Sunday, said Zafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh Division police.

Several youths emerged from an alley, set off multiple explosions, and fled the scene, said Zafar. One of the improvised explosives landed on the autorickshaw, causing damage to its body.

At the time of the incident, only the driver was inside the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.