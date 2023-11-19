Autorickshaw damaged by explosive in Old Dhaka amid BNP hartal

An autorickshaw has been damaged in a crude bomb explosion in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar area on the first day of the latest 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP.
The incident took place near One Star Hotel around 8 am on Sunday, said Zafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh Division police.
Several youths emerged from an alley, set off multiple explosions, and fled the scene, said Zafar. One of the improvised explosives landed on the autorickshaw, causing damage to its body.
At the time of the incident, only the driver was inside the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.
Authorities are trying to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV footage, said Zafar.
A unit of the fire service rushed to the spot and doused the fire after being informed, said Talha Bin Jashim, officer in charge of the Fire Service Control Room.
The BNP had announced plans to enforce a 48-hour nationwide hartal, starting at 6 am Sunday, to protest the schedule for the general election, claiming it was “one-sided”.
Vehicles are being set on fire almost every day amid the hartal and blockade programmes called by BNP-Jamaat and like-minded parties. Trains have also been torched.