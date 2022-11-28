Girls continue to lead boys in SSC pass rate, GPA 5

The results of the SSC and equivalent exams were released for 2 million students on Monday
Girls have continued to outpace their male peers in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams, attaining a higher pass rate and achieving more GPA 5.0 results.
This year, 87.50 percent of girls passed, while the pass rate of boys was 87.16 percent.
A total of 269,602 students scored a GPA of 5.0 this year: 148,446 girls and 126,156 boys. That means 27,290 more girls got a GPA of 5.0 than their male counterparts.
The pass rate in this year’s exams has fallen to 87.44 percent from a record high of 93.58 percent last year.
Girls have continued to score better in the SSC and equivalent examinations than boys over the last five years. The pass rate of girls was 94.50 percent, while the pass rate of boys was 92.69 percent last year.