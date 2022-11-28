Girls continue to lead boys in SSC pass rate, GPA 5

Girls have continued to outpace their male peers in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams, attaining a higher pass rate and achieving more GPA 5.0 results.

This year, 87.50 percent of girls passed, while the pass rate of boys was 87.16 percent.

A total of 269,602 students scored a GPA of 5.0 this year: 148,446 girls and 126,156 boys. That means 27,290 more girls got a GPA of 5.0 than their male counterparts.