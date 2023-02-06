BUET student Fardin died by suicide, concludes police probe

Nuruddin started a murder case against Amatullah Bushra, a friend who was the last known person to see Fardin, after the BUET student’s death. Bushra was released on bail on Jan 10 after the law enforcers said Fardin died by suicide.

Fardin left home in Demra’s Konapara for a BUET hall of residence on Nov 4, saying he would study with his friends for an exam the following day.

But he did not appear for the exam, prompting his friends to inform the family of the development. The family then filed a general diary with the police in Rampura, where he was seen for the last time.

Citing CCTV footage and mobile phone location data, the investigators said Fardin took his own life by jumping off Sultana Kamal Bridge in Demra. Police had also investigated whether drug peddlers murdered him but later scrapped the angle.