    বাংলা

    Children among 12 injured after cylinder used to inflate balloons explodes in Mymensingh

    The explosion also blew away the roofs of two tin sheds, the fire service says

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Nov 2023, 12:09 PM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2023, 12:09 PM

    As many as 12 people, including children, have been injured in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder used for inflating balloons in the Mymensingh district.

    The explosion injured 12 people, who were later admitted to the hospital. The roofs of two tin sheds were also blown away due to the blast.

    Sub Inspector Jahangir Alam, assigned to Mymensingh Medical College, says one of the victims is in critical condition.

    The incident occurred in Dakkhinpara’s Kalibari area on Tuesday, said Mohammad Shah Kamal Akand, chief of Kotwali Model Police Station.

    “The police are currently looking into the matter. We will take legal action for the damage caused.”

    Fire service officials have said that Idris Ali, the landlord, had rented out his house to a balloon trader.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four dead as bus hits pillar in Mymensingh
    4 dead in Mymensingh bus accident
    As many as 20 people were injured in the accident
    Mymensingh-Dhaka bus services halted, leaving passengers in the lurch
    Commuters suffer as owners halt Mymensingh-Dhaka bus services
    Transporters attribute the suspension to concerns over potential acts of vandalism in light of the upcoming political rallies in the capital
    Pet rabbits on sale in Farmgate
    Pet rabbits on sale in Farmgate
    Traders are selling pairs of rabbits for Tk 500-700 at the Farmgate intersection in Dhaka. Rabbit farms have popped up in several parts of the country, including Mymensingh.
    5 dead, 9 injured after collision between buses in Mymensingh
    5 die in collision between buses in Mymensingh
    Passengers of a bus with a punctured tyre were boarding another bus when a third bus rear-ended the second one

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response