Children among 12 injured after cylinder used to inflate balloons explodes in Mymensingh

As many as 12 people, including children, have been injured in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder used for inflating balloons in the Mymensingh district.
The explosion injured 12 people, who were later admitted to the hospital. The roofs of two tin sheds were also blown away due to the blast.
Sub Inspector Jahangir Alam, assigned to Mymensingh Medical College, says one of the victims is in critical condition.
The incident occurred in Dakkhinpara’s Kalibari area on Tuesday, said Mohammad Shah Kamal Akand, chief of Kotwali Model Police Station.
“The police are currently looking into the matter. We will take legal action for the damage caused.”
Fire service officials have said that Idris Ali, the landlord, had rented out his house to a balloon trader.