Hasina's planned visit to Japan is reset for a later date

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s plans to make an official visit to Japan on Nov 29 have changed and a new date will be fixed, according to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

The state minister made the statement after a meeting with his visiting Japanese counterpart Takei Shunsuke for bilateral talks in Dhaka on Thursday.

“We have yet to make an official announcement of the visit,” Alam said. “You know that many matters are at play in diplomacy, there are advantages and disadvantages which lead to last-minute changes, which is why we wait until the last possible moment to do our curtain raisers.”