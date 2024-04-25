More heat alert on way as heatwave may last into first week of May

Bagerhat’s Mongla recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius – the highest for the country on Wednesday – despite being a coastal area, which indicates the spread of the relentless heatwave.

The department said the heatwave was sweeping over 52 out of 64 districts, with Dhaka’s highest temperature rising to 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has turned fatal in some areas, causing at least eight deaths so far, including in the capital.

The deaths prompted the Directorate General of Health Services to issue a set of advice for people to avoid heatstroke and other diseases related to hot weather.

Schools and colleges have been closed for a week while many universities have switched to online classes.