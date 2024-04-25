    বাংলা

    More heat alert on way as heatwave may last into first week of May

    After a slight decrease from severe levels, the mercury is hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in most regions

    Published : 24 April 2024, 09:13 PM
    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department is likely to issue another three-day heat warning, the third in a row, with temperatures remaining high in most of the country after days of scorching weather.

    Bagerhat’s Mongla recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius – the highest for the country on Wednesday – despite being a coastal area, which indicates the spread of the relentless heatwave.

    The department said the heatwave was sweeping over 52 out of 64 districts, with Dhaka’s highest temperature rising to 39.2 degrees Celsius.

    The heatwave has turned fatal in some areas, causing at least eight deaths so far, including in the capital.

    The deaths prompted the Directorate General of Health Services to issue a set of advice for people to avoid heatstroke and other diseases related to hot weather.

    Schools and colleges have been closed for a week while many universities have switched to online classes.

    Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said they do not see the possibility of the heatwave going away anytime soon.

    “Temperatures may fluctuate. A new warning will be issued tomorrow [Wednesday],” he said.

    The highest temperature of the season was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Saturday. Dhaka’s highest temperature reached 40.4 degrees Celsius that day.

    Azizur Rahman, director with the BMD, said the heatwave may continue to the first week of May, but temperatures are unlikely to cross the very severe 42 degrees Celsius mark.

    “The mercury may rise slightly, but there won’t be very severe heatwaves. There’ll be no rain but mild showers in Sylhet and Netrokona regions,” he said.

