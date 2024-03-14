Two jailed for life over rape of teenage girl in Natore

A tribunal has sentenced two men to life in prison and jailed another for 10 years over the rape of a teenage girl in Natore’s Naldanga Upazila.

The district's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict in the presence of the convicts on Thursday.

Mithun Mandal and Ashraful Islam, both 23, received life imprisonment, while Sabbir Hossain, also 23, was sentenced to a decade behind bars.