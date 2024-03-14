Two jailed for life over rape of teenage girl in Natore

A tribunal has sentenced two men to life in prison and jailed another for 10 years over the rape of a teenage girl in Natore’s Naldanga Upazila.
The district's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict in the presence of the convicts on Thursday.
Mithun Mandal and Ashraful Islam, both 23, received life imprisonment, while Sabbir Hossain, also 23, was sentenced to a decade behind bars.
In addition to their sentences, Mithun and Ashraful were fined Tk 50,000 and Tk 20,000.
According to the case dossier, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was tending to livestock with her cousins in 2021. Mithun, with the assistance of Ashraful and Sabbir, lured her to a sugarcane field and committed the assault.
Drawn by the girl’s cries for help, locals rushed to her aid and detained Mithun and Ashraful before turning them over to law enforcement.
The survivor later filed a case against the trio at the Naldanga Police Station a day after the incident.