Butcher killed for ‘selling beef at a lower price’ in Rajshahi

A butcher has allegedly knifed another during a squabble over selling beef at a lower price in Rajshahi’s Bagha Upazila.
The incident occurred at Arani Ghat around 10am on Saturday, said Aminul Islam, chief of Bagha Police Station.
The deceased Mamun Hossain, 30, and the alleged attacker Khokan Hossain, whose age could not be confirmed, are cousins, Aminul said, citing locals.
They had worked together but recently opened separate shops.
Mamun was selling beef at Tk 650 a kg while Khokan was offering the meat at Tk 700 per kg.
The two engaged in an altercation over the price and at one stage of the heated argument, Khokan stabbed Mamun with a knife, the police officer said.
Locals rushed Mamun to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital but he died on the way, Aminul said.
Police were taking legal action over the incident and launched an operation to catch Khokan, he said.