    বাংলা

    Butcher killed for ‘selling beef at a lower price’ in Rajshahi

    Another meat-seller allegedly stabs him during a heated argument over the price of beef

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 01:32 PM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 01:32 PM

    A butcher has allegedly knifed another during a squabble over selling beef at a lower price in Rajshahi’s Bagha Upazila.

    The incident occurred at Arani Ghat around 10am on Saturday, said Aminul Islam, chief of Bagha Police Station.

    The deceased Mamun Hossain, 30, and the alleged attacker Khokan Hossain, whose age could not be confirmed, are cousins, Aminul said, citing locals.

    They had worked together but recently opened separate shops.

    Mamun was selling beef at Tk 650 a kg while Khokan was offering the meat at Tk 700 per kg.

    The two engaged in an altercation over the price and at one stage of the heated argument, Khokan stabbed Mamun with a knife, the police officer said.

    Locals rushed Mamun to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital but he died on the way, Aminul said.

    Police were taking legal action over the incident and launched an operation to catch Khokan, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Child among 2 dead as bus rams van in Rajshahi
    2 die as bus rams van in Rajshahi
    Two others were injured in the incident that took place in Mohanpur Upazila
    Four polling stations set ablaze in Rajshahi, two hand bombs recovered
    Four polling stations torched in Rajshahi
    The fires damaged books and papers at the schools doubling up as voting centres for the election
    Lowered beef prices bring relief
    Lowered beef prices bring relief
    The prices of beef has dropped across the capital with some sellers selling at Tk 600 per kg and others at Tk 595.
    Beef sellers of Dhaka ‘still making profit’ after prices fall dramatically to Tk 600 per kg
    Beef sellers ‘still making profit’ after dramatic price fall
    The falling demand and feed price bring the cost down, dragging people back to the shops

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024