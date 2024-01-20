Butcher killed for ‘selling beef at a lower price’ in Rajshahi

A butcher has allegedly knifed another during a squabble over selling beef at a lower price in Rajshahi’s Bagha Upazila.

The incident occurred at Arani Ghat around 10am on Saturday, said Aminul Islam, chief of Bagha Police Station.

The deceased Mamun Hossain, 30, and the alleged attacker Khokan Hossain, whose age could not be confirmed, are cousins, Aminul said, citing locals.

They had worked together but recently opened separate shops.