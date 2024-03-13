Eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad dies by apparent sucide

The renowned Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad’s hanging body has been found in the music room of his house.
The police suspect that the artist chose to die by suicide.
Sadi's brother, Shibli Mohammad, told bdnews24.com that his brother died at their Mohammadpur residence sometime after 7pm on Wednesday.
Shibli was not in a state to provide more details immediately.
Inspector Tofazzal Hosen of the Mohammadpur Police Station said, "The hanging body of Sadi Mohammad was found in the room where he used to sing at his home. It appears to be a case of suicide."
The police officer also said that the incident happened sometime after 7pm.
"The family members, not getting any response from him, broke down the door and found the body hanging. The police were informed and retrieved the body around 8pm."
Dance artist Shamim Ara Nipa, who is close to the family, said they were not in a mental state to speak to reporters.
The body was taken to hospital, she said. “We couldn’t realise he was in so much pain. Such a death of such a good person has silenced us,” said Nipa, urging all to pray for Sadi.
Shibli, an Ekushey Award-winning dance artist, said later in the night that Sadi would be buried at Taj Mahal Road graveyard following funeral prayers at the local mosque after Zuhr prayers.
He also said the body would not be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for people to pay their last respects.
Around 10pm, dance artist Snata Shahrin, actor Shatabdi Wadud, theatre director Pantha Shahriar were among those who came to the house to share grief with the family.
Sadi and Shibli, sons of Liberation War martyr Salim Ullah, are familiar faces on the cultural scene.
Salim hoisted a large Bangladesh flag on their rooftop on Mar 23, 1971, days before he was killed by non-Bengali collaborators of the Pakistani army in the beginning of the war.
In independent Bangladesh, a road in Mohammadpur has been named after him.
“I can’t control my emotions when I talk about my father. He was killed right in front of my eyes,” Sadi said in an interview with bdnews24.com in March last year.
Sadi, who graduated and achieved his post-graduate degree from Visva Bharati university in India’s West Bengal, emerged as a composer through his 2007 album “Amake Khunje Pabe Bhorer Shishire”.
His albums “Shrabon Akashe” was released in 2009 and “Sarthok Jonom Amar” in 2012.
He also worked as a playback singer in a number of films and TV dramas.
Sadi was the director of musical organisation Robi Raag.
He won the Channel i lifetime achievement award in 2012 and Bangla Academy Rabindra Puroskar in 2015.
The renowned singer had largely retreated from public engagements over the past few years.
He withdrew himself further after the death of his mother Jebunnesa in July last year, according to the family.