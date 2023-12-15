    বাংলা

    Former MP Ushatan drops out of Rangamati election race

    Ushatan said he decided against standing in the upcoming election after assessing the country's overall situation and his party's stance

    Rangamati Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 08:57 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 08:57 AM

    Former lawmaker Ushatan Talukder, a leader of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti, has decided to pull out of the race for the Rangamati seat in the 12th parliamentary elections.

    On Friday, Ushatan submitted an application to the constituency's returning officer for the withdrawal of his candidacy.

    Ushatan, who was elected to parliament in 2014, said he decided against standing in the upcoming election after assessing the country's overall situation and his party's stance.

    Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan, who is serving as the returning officer for Rangamati, confirmed the acceptance of Ushatan's withdrawal application. Following his exit, four candidates, including incumbent ruling party MP Dipankar Talukdar and Jatiya Party's Harunur Rashid, are in the fray.

    According to the schedule for the Jan 7 polls, the deadline for withdrawing candidacy is Dec 17. The Election Commission is set to allocate electoral symbols for aspirants on Dec 18, after which, candidates can set off on the campaign trail.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dense fog to shroud Bangladesh as winter sets in
    Dense fog on the horizon as winter sets in
    The Met Office expects medium to dense fog to blanket the country from midnight to morning over the next three days
    Two traders die in a three-way road crash in Jamalpur
    2 traders die in Jamalpur road accident
    Seven others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Jamalpur-Tangail highway
    Villagers flee as investigation begins into sabotage of Gazipur rail line
    Villagers flee as probe opens into Gazipur rail sabotage
    Men have fled from two villages near the site of a sabotage incident that led to a train derailing and killing one
    Bangladesh issues health warning about Nipah virus
    Health warning about Nipah virus
    The directorate general of health advises washing fruit before eating and warns against consuming raw date juice

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury