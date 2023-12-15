Former MP Ushatan drops out of Rangamati election race

Former lawmaker Ushatan Talukder, a leader of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti, has decided to pull out of the race for the Rangamati seat in the 12th parliamentary elections.

On Friday, Ushatan submitted an application to the constituency's returning officer for the withdrawal of his candidacy.

Ushatan, who was elected to parliament in 2014, said he decided against standing in the upcoming election after assessing the country's overall situation and his party's stance.