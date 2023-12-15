Former MP Ushatan drops out of Rangamati election race

Former lawmaker Ushatan Talukder, a leader of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti, has decided to pull out of the race for the Rangamati seat in the 12th parliamentary elections.
On Friday, Ushatan submitted an application to the constituency's returning officer for the withdrawal of his candidacy.
Ushatan, who was elected to parliament in 2014, said he decided against standing in the upcoming election after assessing the country's overall situation and his party's stance.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan, who is serving as the returning officer for Rangamati, confirmed the acceptance of Ushatan's withdrawal application. Following his exit, four candidates, including incumbent ruling party MP Dipankar Talukdar and Jatiya Party's Harunur Rashid, are in the fray.
According to the schedule for the Jan 7 polls, the deadline for withdrawing candidacy is Dec 17. The Election Commission is set to allocate electoral symbols for aspirants on Dec 18, after which, candidates can set off on the campaign trail.