Villagers flee as investigation begins into sabotage of Gazipur rail line

Unidentified people have been accused in a case of damaging a rail line in Gazipur’s Bankharia in a way that led directly to a train accident that killed a man.

The case was initiated by Md Ashraful Alam Khan, deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway’s Department of Public Works on Thursday, according to Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, the chief of Kamalapur Railway Police Station.

“The case includes charges of sabotage and murder.”

Seven carriages of the Mohanganj Express headed from Netrakona to Dhaka’s Kamalapur derailed in Bankharia around 4am on Wednesday as a section of the track between the Bhawal and Rekendrapur stations was intentionally sabotaged.

Passenger Aslam Mia was killed in the accident and several other people, include the train master, were seriously injured.

Three separate investigations into the incident are ongoing, one from the railways, another from the Gazipur district administration, and one from the Ministry of Railways.

A taskforce has also been formed to track down those involved in the incident. Members of the taskforce conducted an operation in the area on Thursday.