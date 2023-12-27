Three arrested after CCTV cameras found in Woman's World beauty salon

Police have arrested three people for allegedly installing CCTV cameras in several rooms of Woman's World, a beauty salon in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.



Emdadul Hasan, 53, Taslim Arif Ilyas, 52, and HM Jewel Khandkar, 33, were arrested on Tuesday after a complaint was made by one of the customers, said Parvez Islam, the chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.





Police recovered digital video recorders of eight CCTV cameras at the Dhanmondi branch of Woman's World.

Sub-Inspector Ekram Ali of Dhanmondi Police Station filed a case over the incident as the alleged victim was in distress, said Parvez.