    বাংলা

    Three arrested after CCTV cameras found in Woman's World beauty salon

    Woman's World owners Taslima Choudhury Kona Alam and Farnas Alam are absconding

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 05:19 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 05:19 PM

    Police have arrested three people for allegedly installing CCTV cameras in several rooms of Woman's World, a beauty salon in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.


    Emdadul Hasan, 53, Taslim Arif Ilyas, 52, and HM Jewel Khandkar, 33, were arrested on Tuesday after a complaint was made by one of the customers, said Parvez Islam, the chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

    Police recovered digital video recorders of eight CCTV cameras at the Dhanmondi branch of Woman's World.

    Sub-Inspector Ekram Ali of Dhanmondi Police Station filed a case over the incident as the alleged victim was in distress, said Parvez.

    The remaining two accused in the case, owners Taslima Choudhury Kona Alam, 57, and Farnas Alam, 32, are absconding.

    On Tuesday, a woman visited the parlour's Dhanmondi branch and found the cameras in several rooms.

    Later, she complained at the police station, which led to the discovery of eight CCTV camera DVRs in the parlour.

    bdnews24.com was not able to contact Woman's World's Satmasjid Road branch in Dhanmondi as the two numbers provided on their site were unreachable.

