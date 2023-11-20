Owner faints after seeing his bus in flames in Gazipur during BNP’s hartal

The owner of a bus, who also drives the vehicle, fainted after seeing it on fire in Gazipur in a suspected arson attack during the BNP’s 48-hour hartal, or shutdown.

Delwar Hossain Delu was hospitalised after the incident on Sunday afternoon near Shaheed Barkat Sarani pond where he parked the bus early in the morning after a trip.

His cousin Sagar Hossain said Delu sold 0.05 hectares of land and borrowed money to buy the vehicle for Tk 2.8 million. He has to pay Tk 62,000 in monthly instalments. He used to drive the Turag Paribahan bus on Gazipur-Sherpur route