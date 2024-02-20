Bangladesh braces for rains as spring sets in

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicts rains across parts of the country amid the onset of spring.

The forecast includes sporadic rains and potential storms nationwide through February 24, marking the transition from winter, according to meteorologist Md Shaheenul Islam.

The BMD's 72-hour weather outlook indicates that Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Chattogram, and Rajshahi divisions might experience rain or thundershowers in one or two places, while the rest of the country could see mainly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies.