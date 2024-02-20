    বাংলা

    Bangladesh braces for rains as spring sets in

    Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places in Dhaka, according to the Met Office

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 10:35 AM

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicts rains across parts of the country amid the onset of spring.

    The forecast includes sporadic rains and potential storms nationwide through February 24, marking the transition from winter, according to meteorologist Md Shaheenul Islam.

    The BMD's 72-hour weather outlook indicates that Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Chattogram, and Rajshahi divisions might experience rain or thundershowers in one or two places, while the rest of the country could see mainly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies.

    The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia Upazila in the past 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

    The BMD also forecasts a slight rise in night temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius across the country, with a minor drop in day temperatures.

    Additionally, light to moderate fog may occur in some areas from midnight to early morning.

