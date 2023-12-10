EC restores candidacy of 21 election aspirants on first day of appeal hearing

The Election Commission has reinstated the candidacy of 21 aspirants who were initially disqualified for the upcoming 12th national elections after reviewing their appeals.
The regulator also scrapped the candidacy of six people on the first day of the hearings on Sunday.
The majority of the candidates whose appeals were approved were independents, including Abdus Salam from Chattogram-8.
Awami League nominee Nasirul Islam Khan's candidacy for Kishoreganj-3 has been restored, allowing him to compete against Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Three Jatiya Party candidates were also cleared to contest the polls.
The EC is scheduled to hear appeals from 110 candidates daily until Dec 15.
A total of 29 parties and 2,712 candidates are gearing up to participate in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7. However, after scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, with 561 candidates seeking reinstatement.
The poll watchdog will promptly announce its verdict on each appeal after the hearing. Aggrieved candidates have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.