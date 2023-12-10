    বাংলা

    EC restores candidacy of 21 election aspirants on first day of appeal hearing

    Independents made up the majority of the candidates cleared to contest the polls

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 11:08 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 11:08 AM

    The Election Commission has reinstated the candidacy of 21 aspirants who were initially disqualified for the upcoming 12th national elections after reviewing their appeals.

    The regulator also scrapped the candidacy of six people on the first day of the hearings on Sunday.

    The majority of the candidates whose appeals were approved were independents, including Abdus Salam from Chattogram-8.

    Awami League nominee Nasirul Islam Khan's candidacy for Kishoreganj-3 has been restored, allowing him to compete against Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Three Jatiya Party candidates were also cleared to contest the polls.

    The EC is scheduled to hear appeals from 110 candidates daily until Dec 15.

    A total of 29 parties and 2,712 candidates are gearing up to participate in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7. However, after scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, with 561 candidates seeking reinstatement.

    The poll watchdog will promptly announce its verdict on each appeal after the hearing. Aggrieved candidates have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League didn't discuss seat-sharing in pre-election talks with Jatiya Party: Quader
    AL didn't discuss seat-sharing with Jatiya Party: Quader
    Quader says the talks between the parties were solely centred on ensuring a free and fair election
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Court rejects Khan's plea to withdraw appeal in assets case
    Khan appealed last year in court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's finding that he had unlawfully sold state gifts
    Awami League to sit with Jatiya Party on Wednesday to finalise shares of seats
    AL to sit with Jatiya Party on shares of seats
    The ruling party has heard the demands of its partners from the 14-Party Alliance
    14-Party Alliance's wait for AL decision on election seat allocation grows
    14-Party Alliance's wait for decision on seat allocation grows
    The ruling Awami League will once again lead the coalition, but a decision on the allocation of seats among members has yet to be finalised

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron