Cyber Security Act will eliminate concerns over Digital Security Act: law minister

The proposed Cyber Security Act, an amended version of the controversial Digital Security Act, will put an end to concerns over the abuse of the old law, Anisul Huq has said.
The law minister believes the changed law has addressed the key issue of media freedom, although journalists’ groups said the amendments have done little to allay their concerns.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Anisul said most of the people, from the UN human rights office to journalists in Bangladesh, acknowledged the necessity of the law.
“But they raised concerns so that some parts of the Digital Security Act are amended to allow press freedom.”
The minister said the government “strongly” believes the transformed law, the Cyber Security Act, addressed that key issue and drove away “fears” over attacks on free press.
After years of criticism, the cabinet on Monday passed a draft of the amended law, with its name also changed.
But the government was criticised for passing the draft before publishing it.
The draft was made available on the ICT Division’s website and people can give their opinions on it for 14 days.