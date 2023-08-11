Cyber Security Act will eliminate concerns over Digital Security Act: law minister

The proposed Cyber Security Act, an amended version of the controversial Digital Security Act, will put an end to concerns over the abuse of the old law, Anisul Huq has said.

The law minister believes the changed law has addressed the key issue of media freedom, although journalists’ groups said the amendments have done little to allay their concerns.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Anisul said most of the people, from the UN human rights office to journalists in Bangladesh, acknowledged the necessity of the law.

“But they raised concerns so that some parts of the Digital Security Act are amended to allow press freedom.”