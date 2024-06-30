Court appoints magistrate to open ex-IGP Benazir’s flats

Benazir and his family own the flats with a total area of 9,000 square feet on two floors of Rancon Icon Tower in Gulshan

A court has tasked an executive magistrate with entering four flats owned by former police chief Benazir Ahmed, his wife and children, whose assets are being examined over corruption allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order to enter the flats on Sunday.

The judge had earlier ordered the attachment of the four flats at Rancon Icon Tower in Gulshan.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jhangir said the court had previously tasked the Anti-Corruption Commission’s property management department with maintaining the flats.

The ACC officials visited the flats on Jun 13, but could not enter as the keys were with the former inspector general of police.

The ACC informed the court that power, gas bills and other costs will be needed to maintain the flats.

It said the flats should be rented out through the Public Works Department, and an executive magistrate was needed to make a list of the items inside.

After hearing the ACC’s petition, the judge ordered Dhaka deputy commissioner to assign an executive magistrate for the task. The ACC officials will enter the flats in the presence of the magistrate.

Benazir and his family own the flats with a total area of 9,000 square feet on the 12th and 13th floors of the building, according to the ACC.

The building’s receptionist told the ACC that the keys were with Benazir, but none of the family use the flats.

The building’s manager Md Jashim was not found there. He could not be reached on the phone either.