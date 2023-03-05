Some Ahmadiyya families in Panchagarh lose ‘everything’ in deadly attack

Some of the Ahmadiyya families who came under attack in Panchagarh on Friday lost “everything” – from their homes to valuables to garments.

“They looted rice, paddy, garments and gold ornaments before we could apprehend anything. We fled to save our lives,” said Altaf Hossain, a resident of Ahmadiyya-inhabited Shalshiri on the outskirts of the town.

“We have nothing other than the dresses on us. The situation is almost the same in all the houses,” said Mahmud Ahmed Sumon as things improved on Saturday, a day after the incident.

After staging a blockade on Thursday night, angry Muslims protesting against an Ahmadiyya event demonstrated in the town after Jum’ah prayers on Friday.